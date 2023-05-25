SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says it has been selected by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to receive close to $1.8 million in Brownfields Cleanup Grant funding.
According to the EPA, a brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Cleanup of these properties aims to foster job growth, utilize existing infrastructure, and protects the environment.
Salisbury is one on 262 US communities to receive the grant funding but the only one in Maryland to receive it this fiscal year.
The EPA’s grant will be used for cleanup efforts at the former SALKAP Lake Street Oil Tank Farm, according to the City. The Oil Tank Farm is located at 317 and 325 Lake Street. The site was home to a fuel tank farm with aboveground storage tanks and a waste oil processing facility until 1992. Cleanup will aim to remediate soil and groundwater contaminants left from the Oil Tank Farm to make the site a safe and long-term asset to the community, according to the City.
“Every neighborhood deserves this level of care and attention when it comes to the environment they live, work, and play in every day,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “Almost half of the residents in the Lake Street Neighborhood are children. With the help of this grant, these young people will grow up to see this eye sore and environmental blight cleaned from their streets. Thank you to the EPA for recognizing Salisbury for this generous investment.”
The SALKAP site was previously eyed in 2016 as an ideal location for an urban green space in Salisbury as part of the 20-year “Envision Salisbury” plan.
The EPA’s full announcement on brownfield cleanups can be read here.