Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY ACROSS THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph will gust to 30-40 mph. Slightly warmer temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through the early evening hours. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.