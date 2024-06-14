QUEEN ANNE’S CO., MD - An escaped prisoner has been caught on the Eastern Shore a day after leaving a medical center in Anne Arundel County.
An inmate at Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center, James Cash Gregory, of Washington D.C. walked off the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Thursday, June 13th at 11 a.m. Gregory escaped wearing no shirt and green detention center pants, according to police.
Gregory was arrested Friday morning after State Police and other agencies located him in Queen Anne’s County.
Gregory faces multiple charges in Anne Arundel County District Court including theft, trespassing, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and now escape 2nd degree.