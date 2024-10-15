SMYRNA, DE - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the conviction of a former Smyrna police officer after he pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
In 2023, Michael Kealty was charged with distributing child pornography through his Snapchat account, with more child pornography found on the account following a search, according to investigators.
The original complaint further alleged Kealty of contacting multiple minor girls on the app.
Kealty was both a Corporal Detective with the Smyrna Police Department and a United States Air Force Reserves Staff Sergeant.
On October 15th, the DOJ says Kealty pleaded guilty to Coercion/Enticement of a Minor. Kealty’s sentencing is currently scheduled for February 12th, 2025, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years with a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“As a police officer, Mr. Kealty took an oath to protect and serve. Instead of honoring that oath, he chose to prey upon the most vulnerable members of our community,” U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said Tuesday. “Prosecuting these child exploitation cases will remain a priority for my office, and I commend the FBI’s diligence in investigating this case.”
The case against Kealty was investigated by the FBI Baltimore Field Office in coordination with the Smyrna Police Department.