OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has confirmed to WBOC that extended closures on the Route 50 Bridge into Ocean City are expected early next year as repairs to the bridge continue.
According to the SHA, repair work is slated to begin on Jan. 5, 2026, on the Harry Kelley Memorial Bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay. SHA officials say all motorists will be detoured to the MD 90 bridge while work is underway for 15 days, ending on Jan. 20.
A marine closure is also planned for the bridge repair and is expected to last 75 days, ending March 20, according to SHA.
In SHA’s latest repair update in September, officials say concrete repair work is ongoing on the underside of the bridge’s deck. Single lane closures will continue through 2025 into 2026, according to MDOT.
More details on January’s expected closures will be shared closer to the start date and can be found on SHA’s project portal website here.