NEWARK, Del. - Cold temperatures, gray skies and periods of rain did little to dampen the excitement at the University of Delaware's 2026 commencement ceremony Saturday.
Thousands of graduates gathered at Delaware Stadium to celebrate years of hard work, crossing the stage before family and friends as they officially joined the ranks of University of Delaware alumni.
For many students, the milestone still felt surreal.
"It's unbelievable. It doesn't feel real. Hasn't hit me yet, but it's awesome. It's a great feeling," said graduate Andrew Wenger.
While the ceremony marked the end of one chapter, many graduates acknowledged that the next stage of life comes with uncertainty. As they enter the workforce, students say they are facing a competitive and challenging job market.
Graduate Gagan Kandimalla said she is currently finishing an internship while searching for full-time employment opportunities.
"The market is really bad right now, and it's really confusing right now and it's hard," Gagan said. "Hoping for the best."
Despite those concerns, graduates said they remain optimistic about their futures and credit the university with helping prepare them for the challenges ahead.
"I'm excited about it," Andrew said. "The job market's tough right now, but being able to have those connections in Delaware as a small state is huge."
Providing words of encouragement during the ceremony was Delaware native Mariah Calagione, entrepreneur, community advocate and this year's commencement speaker.
Drawing from her own experiences as co-founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and former UD Trustee, Calagione told graduates that career paths often take unexpected turns—encouraging them to embrace opportunities they may not see coming.
"When I was at your stage in my life's adventure, I never could have mapped the career journey that I've had," Calagione said during her address.
She urged graduates to stay engaged in their communities, build relationships and remain open to new experiences.
"You don't really see, feel or understand how small the world is until you go out into that world and engage with people, find connections and commonalities," Calagione said. "When you're out there engaging with the world, not sitting on the sidelines, when you're having conversations with strangers, you learn and grow and the world becomes small."
Her message resonated with many in attendance, including graduates and family members.
"She was able to relate to us as college students and give us her background. She explained how you kind of don't really know what you're going to end up doing and nothing's determined ahead of time," Andrew said.
University of Delaware alumna Antonina Tantillo, who attended to support her sister graduating Saturday, said Calagione's message was both inspiring and practical.
"Take every chance you get. Put yourself out there. Don't give up if you're struggling," Tantillo said. "You're going to get through it and you're going to find your passion."
As graduates tossed their caps and celebrated with loved ones, many said they were leaving campus with a mixture of excitement, gratitude and determination.
"Delaware has done a really good job at preparing me for that," Andrew said. "That's the best thing you can do going into the unknown — being prepared."
For the University of Delaware's Class of 2026, the future may still be unwritten, but graduates say they are ready to take the next step—rain or shine.