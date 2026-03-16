DELAWARE -- As storms roll across the peninsula and into Delaware on Monday, Delaware's Forest Service is advising people to be wary of falling branches and weakened trees.
Authorities say high winds and heavy rain are increasing the risk of falling tree limbs. DFS is asking everyone to avoid standing under large trees, especially during periods of strong winds. The agency also suggests that drivers park away from trees, especially those with large branches.
Officials with DFS are also suggesting looking for warning signs; those include cracked limbs, leaning trees, or any dead branches.
Everyone is asked to stay clear of downed trees or power lines, according to agency officials. Anyone who sees a tree on a power line is asked to contact their utility provider immediately. Officials also ask anyone who sees downed trees blocking public land or roadways to contact their local authorities or report them to state agencies.
DFS officials are also asking everyone to check their property after the storm and assess trees for any damage before beginning to clean up.
The agency says storms can weaken trees and cause hidden damage, so caution is advised even after the storm passes.