Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with intermittent light rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent light rain this evening. Clouds will linger overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.