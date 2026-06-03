HOUSE FIRE GRAPHIC

TRAPPE, Md. – A family of four was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire damaged a home on Backtown Road in Talbot County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters responded around 10:44 a.m. to a home in the 29400 block of Backtown Road near Trappe. The fire was discovered by a passerby and an occupant, officials said.

Trappe House Fire

(Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshall)

Investigators determined the fire originated on the home's rear exterior porch and was caused by discarded ashes from a burn barrel. The fire was ruled accidental.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said four residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

Tags

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you