TRAPPE, Md. – A family of four was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire damaged a home on Backtown Road in Talbot County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters responded around 10:44 a.m. to a home in the 29400 block of Backtown Road near Trappe. The fire was discovered by a passerby and an occupant, officials said.
Investigators determined the fire originated on the home's rear exterior porch and was caused by discarded ashes from a burn barrel. The fire was ruled accidental.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said four residents were displaced as a result of the fire.