DELMARVA. -- Our meteorologists reported the winds on Wednesday, June 26th got up to about 60 miles per hour. Branches were snapped off trees, chicken coops were turned upside down and a trampoline ended up far away from home.
Before the storm, the trampoline sat in the backyard of someone's home in the Rewastico Village neighborhood. Once the winds picked up, so did the trampoline, traveling across a field, over multiple fences and eventually, it landed about half a mile away in Jim LeCates yard.
And LeCates saw the whole thing.
"It was starting to rain and the wind was really high, [I] noticed to the south side there was an obstacle coming across the field," said LeCates. "I didn't know if it was a motorized vehicle, but it was not it was trampoline from the Rewastico Village area."
Some of the siding on LeCates home was also torn off, and it was his chicken coop that got tossed around by the wind and flipped onto its roof.
Just a quarter mile down the road, the storm sent two trees at the Hebron Carnival grounds through a tilt-a-whirl.
"I was in the french fry stand cooking, looked across towards the bingo stand and towards the bumper cars and it was small limbs just flying like projectiles right through the air," said Justin Koshar.
The massive pile of leaves and branches ended up just a few feet from some of the rides. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
The same thing can be said in Somerset County where a tree barely missed a house in Wenona, just another example of how strong these storms were.
Back in Wicomico County, clean-up crews made their way to the Hebron Carnival on Thursday and picked up the broken pieces Mother Nature left behind.
Koshar said Wednesday night's storm will not impact the carnival.