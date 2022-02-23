SHERWOOD, Md.-Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on Tilghman Island Road at Deep Harbor Farm Road in Sherwood. A single 2019 Jaguar passenger car was found with two people injured from the collision. The driver was flown to Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police Aviation. The passenger, 74 year-old Jane Jones of Tilghman, Maryand, was pronounced dead at the scene. Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting a full investigation.
