PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Somerset County on Monday.
Details are currently limited, but investigators say the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 on Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne.
One person died at the scene, according to police.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has requested MSP's Homicide Unit and the Office of the State's Attorney to assist in the investigation.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
