Feasibility Study Announced For Dorchester County Public Schools

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A feasibility study for all Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS).
Improvement for Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) are a priority. There's a plan to review all schools from the ground up. Superintendent David Bromwell says, "The first place to start is a feasibility study that looks at every single building that we own and is it a great instructional environment for kids?"
Bromwell says the study could include looking into renovations, transportation for students and one of the biggest factors are the classroom "pods". Bromwell described pods as, "We have pods with four classrooms in them and you could basically walk around the pod and go to every single classroom."
He added, "When you think about the amount of time a student could be on the bus that's a factor in all of this. When you think of buildings that are 40-plus years old, that still have the same insulation around the pipes, all of that is going to be looked at as well."
Rachel Ancheta's child is in the 5th grade and wants to see an emphasis on his safety. She says, "The changes I would like to see specifically in his school is the pods to no longer exist. It's unsafe. If somebody were to get in they would have nowhere to hide. An intruder can come in and go from pod to pod."
The study will continue throughout the spring semester with public workshops being planned to get community feedback
Hoping for a better and safer environment for schools.