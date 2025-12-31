WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Higher pay and enticing incentives at the federal level are pulling police officers away from local law enforcement agencies across Delmarva, complicating already difficult recruitment and retention efforts.
That being said, phone calls to dozens of police departments showed that many of them remain unphased. In fact, only two sheriff's offices confirmed to WBOC that deputies had departed for the federal ranks.
Still, this highlights yet another hurdle for law enforcement agencies.
Local departments are often forced to compete with neighboring agencies, but sheriffs say the challenge has intensified as federal law enforcement agencies roll out hiring surges and benefits that local governments cannot match.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is offering a package that includes up to a $50,000 signing bonus, up to $60,000 in student loan repayment and 25% premium pay -- incentives that Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says are hard to overcome.
"We have a brand new $40 million facility, but I don't know that it's going to be enough to keep people here," said Lewis. "We have brand new equipment, new tools for them to do their jobs, but I don't know that it's going to keep them here."
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has already lost two deputies to ICE within the past few weeks, Lewis said.
In Worcester County, Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said his agency has not yet lost deputies to federal agencies, but concerns are growing.
"The concern for all law enforcement leaders is, if we're going to lose tenured members of our team, you cannot budget back in experience," said Crisafulli.
Adding to the pressure, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently increased its recruitment and retention incentives to a total of $60,000. That means two federal agencies are now offering bonuses and benefits far beyond the reach of most local departments.
Despite the challenge, local leaders say they are working to remain competitive.
"If we want to hope, hopefully lock the back door so that people don't leave, we have to be more competitive with our pay structure," said Crisafulli.
Both Crisafulli and Lewis noted that the current federal hiring boom may not last indefinitely, pointing out that ICE’s job market could tighten under a new administration.
For now, local sheriffs say they are hoping deputies choose department culture and long-term job security over short-term financial incentives.
We did reach out to dozens of law enforcement agencies across the peninsula, asking if any officers or deputies have recently taken a job with ICE. Of the departments that responded, this is how the numbers break down:
Police Department Breakdown:
Caroline County Sheriff's Office: 0
Crisfield Police Department: 0
Delaware State Police: 0*
Delmar Police Department: 0
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office: 0
Dover Police Department: 0
Laurel Police Department: 0
Maryland State Police: 0*
Ocean City Police Department: 0
Pocomoke City Police Department: 0
Salisbury Police Department: 0
Snow Hill Police Department: 0
Somerset County Sheriff's Office: 2
Talbot County Sheriff's Office: 0
Wicomico County Sheriff's Office: 2
Worcester County Sheriff's Office: 0