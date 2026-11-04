A gas company crew installs natural gas pipelines using heavy machinery.

Courtesy of Eastern Shore Natural Gas

DELMARVA - Federal regulators have scheduled site visits Nov. 4 and 5 to assess potential environmental impacts of Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company’s proposed $75 million pipeline expansion.

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, staff will examine proposed project locations to help prepare an environmental document evaluating the effects of construction and operation.

Officials’ Nov. 4 itinerary includes the Harrington pipeline loop and North Bridgeville meter and regulator station. Additional reviews are scheduled for Thursday in northern Delaware, Cecil County, Maryland, and Chester County, Pennsylvania.

As WBOC previously reported, the Delmar Regional Enhancement Project would significantly expand natural gas capacity through new and upgraded facilities. The company is seeking approval by September 2027 and anticipates placing the project into service in the third quarter of 2028.

More details on the proposed project and the site visits are available inFERC’s notice.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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