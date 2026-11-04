DELMARVA - Federal regulators have scheduled site visits Nov. 4 and 5 to assess potential environmental impacts of Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company’s proposed $75 million pipeline expansion.
According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, staff will examine proposed project locations to help prepare an environmental document evaluating the effects of construction and operation.
Officials’ Nov. 4 itinerary includes the Harrington pipeline loop and North Bridgeville meter and regulator station. Additional reviews are scheduled for Thursday in northern Delaware, Cecil County, Maryland, and Chester County, Pennsylvania.
As WBOC previously reported, the Delmar Regional Enhancement Project would significantly expand natural gas capacity through new and upgraded facilities. The company is seeking approval by September 2027 and anticipates placing the project into service in the third quarter of 2028.
More details on the proposed project and the site visits are available inFERC’s notice.