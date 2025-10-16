FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Town of Federalsburg’s Treasurer Jamie Washington has resigned, leaving the position open for the third time this year.
The departure comes as the town continues to wrangle significant debt incurred in previous years. As of June 30, the town’s debt was over $5 million, according to Councilmember Brandy James.
Washington is the third person to serve as Federalsburg Treasurer this year. Two police chiefs also resigned in 2025.
In a special budget and finance meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 14, council members met with Washington to ensure the town “[knows] where we are, where we need to move forward” ahead of her departure. The handling of invoices, employee paychecks, town taxes, and water bills were all discussed during the meeting.
The Town had $1.3 million in the main checking account as of Tuesday, Washington said during the meeting. She also confirmed her last day as Federalsburg Treasurer would be Friday.
Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner said a temporary replacement would be in to train with Washington Thursday and Friday to provide a smooth transition and continued payments.
WBOC reached out to Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner for a statement on this most recent departure but did not immediately receive a response.