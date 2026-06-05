SALISBURY, Md. - International shipping company FedEx has announced it will permanently close its FedEx Ship Center on Falcon Drive in Salisbury in the coming months.
According to an email sent to customers this week, the shipping center at 5255 Falcon Drive will permanently close on Aug. 1, 2026.
Maryland’s Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification system lists the location as having 25 total employees. Though the WARN notice filed on June 3 lists the closure as a “mass layoff,” it also notes some employees will be performing work at another Salisbury facility.
A FedEx spokesperson tells WBOC that FedEx will be offering job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance to impacted employees. Certain employees will be offered other roles internally, according to FedEx.
“As part of our previously announced network transformation strategy, the FedEx facility on Falcon Drive in Salisbury will close in early August," a statement from the company reads. "Team members at the facility were notified several months in advance, and certain employees will be offered other roles within the company. For customers who have historically used this location for package drop off, those services will remain available at the site at 800 S. Salisbury Rd. These decisions are never taken lightly and reflect our commitment to supporting affected employees – through job placement assistance, relocation aid, or severance, as applicable – while transforming our network and continuing to provide an outstanding experience for our customers.”
The closure is part of FedEx's transition to a new strategy called "Network 2.0," according to the company, aimed at simplifying service, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experience.
The email sent to the center’s customers says they can still drop off and pick up eligible shipments at the nearby FedEx Office on S Salisbury Blvd and other retail locations.