ACCOMACK CO., Va. - The federal government is giving neighbors in Accomack and Northampton Counties an additional 30 days to weigh in on the possibility of mineral mining off Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
As WBOC previously reported, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is exploring the possibility of leasing more than 2,700 square miles off Virginia’s coast for mineral extraction. According to Virginia’s congressional delegation, it is the first time BOEM has considered holding a competitive lease sale for marine minerals in the Atlantic Ocean.
BOEM is seeking information about geological conditions, environmental sensitivity, archaeological resources, Tribal communities and cultural properties, potential effects on other ocean users, leasing terms, and whether offshore mining is technologically feasible.
The comment period was originally scheduled to close July 23. BOEM has now announced that it is extending the public comment period on its request for information and interest through Aug. 22, according to a Federal Registry filing set to be officially published on Friday and obtained by WBOC.
The extension comes after Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined six Democratic members of the U.S. House in asking BOEM to give the public more time to review the proposal.
The lawmakers argued that the original 30-day comment period did not give residents, local governments, Tribal communities, and affected industries enough time to study the proposal and provide meaningful feedback.
Now that the deadline has been extended, BOEM says comments already submitted do not need to be resubmitted.
Members of the public can submit comments through regulations.gov by searching for docket number BOEM-2026-0100. Comments may also be mailed to BOEM’s Office of Strategic Resources in Sterling, Virginia.
BOEM says all comments, information, and indications of commercial interest must be received by Aug. 22.