ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Virginia’s two U.S. senators and six Democratic members of Congress are asking the federal government to extend the public comment period on potential mineral extraction off the coast of Accomack and Northampton Counties.
Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined Reps. Bobby Scott, Jennifer McClellan, Eugene Vindman, Don Beyer, Suhas Subramanyam, and James Walkinshaw in sending a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday.
The lawmakers requested an extension of at least 30 days for BOEM’s public comment period, which is currently scheduled to close July 23.
As WBOC has previously reported, BOEM is seeking information about the possibility of leasing more than 2,700 square miles off Virginia’s coast for mineral extraction. According to the lawmakers, it is the first time the agency has considered holding a competitive lease sale for marine minerals in the Atlantic Ocean.
The agency opened the 30-day comment period on June 23. The request seeks feedback on multiple topics, including geological conditions, archaeological resources, environmental sensitivity, impacts on Tribal communities and cultural properties, leasing terms, and the technological feasibility of offshore mining.
In their letter, the lawmakers argued that the current timeline does not give Virginians enough time to study the proposal and submit informed feedback.
“It will take a considerable amount of time for interested stakeholders to review relevant materials and provide meaningful comments,” the delegation wrote.
The lawmakers said an extension would allow more meaningful participation from state, local and Tribal governments, members of the public, other ocean users, and affected industries.
BOEM has not yet announced whether it will extend the comment period.