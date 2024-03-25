ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, VA - The Virginia side of Assateague Island has officially kicked off foal season with the birth of the newest addition to the wild pony herd.
According to Darcy and Steve Cole of DSC Photography in a post shared by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the newest foal in the Northern Herd was first spotted on the Accomack County side of Assateague Monday, March 25th.
The foal is the offspring of wild ponies Kimmee Sue and Ken, DSC Photography says.
“And here is the long awaited news,” The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said on social media Monday. “Foal season is off and running!”