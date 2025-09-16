DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they arrested an 18-year-old from Felton for stealing a car on Sept. 12.
Officials say they responded to a report of a stolen car on Cabin Ridge Road in Felton. The car was stolen overnight with the keys left inside. Police say a credit card left inside the car was also used to make an unauthorized purchase.
Later that morning, police say the reported stolen 2016 Dodge Journey was at a house on Nathaniel Mitchell Road in Dover. Police arrived, arrested Adam Green of Felton, and recovered the car and the keys.
Police say a computer check revealed that Green failed to follow the court order curfew and had cut off his GPS ankle monitor during the early hours.
Delaware State Police says he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3,501 cash bond and charged with the following crimes:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Unlawful Use of Payment Card Under $1500
- Breach of Release
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Adam Green had been reported missing in the past by Delaware State Police. There was a gold alert put out for him in 2022 and twice in 2024.