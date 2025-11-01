FELTON, De. - The Felton Police Department announced they have arrested Cory Michael Price, a 35-year-old man from Felton, in connection with multiple reports of trespassing.
Police say on October 18, they were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street for a reported trespass complaint just before 9 a.m. However, the unknown suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived. Police were contacted again on October 28 and dispatched to the same address for another trespassing complaint. Through an investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Cory Michael Price and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Price was taken into custody on October 30, according to police. He was charged with Harassment and two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree. Price was issued a no contact order with the victim's residence and released on $600 unsecured bond following his arraignment.
Police say they were then dispatched to the 100 block of Honey Brook Lane on October 30 at 1:45 p.m. for another reported trespass complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they were able to identify Price as the suspect in this case, though he had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Arrest warrants were obtained for Price and he was taken into custody on October 31.
Price was again charged with Harassment and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, issued another no contact order with the victim's residence, and released on $1,500 unsecured bond pending a later court date, according to Felton Police.