CAMDEN, Del.- A Felton man has been arrested on his fifth DUI following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Camden.
Delaware State Police say that a GMC pickup truck going southbound on Hazlettville Road near Bryants Corner Road was seen swerving around 2 p.m. Troopers say they pulled the truck over near Westville Road.
The trooper detected signs of impairment including the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, identified as 55-year-old David McAdams. The trooper also smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.
McAdams was taken into custody without incident for DUI.
A search of the truck led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, and computer checks of McAdams showed that he has four prior convictions for DUI.
McAdams was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane
McAdams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,002 secured bond.