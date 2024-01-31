FELTON, Del.-A Felton man is facing shoplifting charges after an incident last month at the Felton Royal Farms.
Police say 56 year-old Charles D. Knott turned himself in to the Felton Police Department on Tuesday.
On December 17, 2023, around 3 p.m., Felton Police say Knott entered the store on South Dupont Highway, took consumable goods, and left without paying. Investigators later obtained surveillance footage allegedly showing Knott passing all points of sale.
Knott was arrested and charged with shoplifting under $1,500, which is a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date. Knott was also issued a no contact order with the Royal Farms in Felton.