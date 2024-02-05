FELTON, Del.-A former Felton Royal Farms employee has been arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing from her own store.
Pebbles A. Tucker, 31, was reportedly located in Dover on Thursday. According to Felton Police, it became known that she had an active warrant out of Felton. She was then transported to the Felton Police Department and taken into custody.
According to police, Tucker would scan items to purchase using her personal debit card, taking the items, and then refunding the money back to her card. This reportedly happened when she was an employee at the Royal Farms on the 11000 block of South Dupont Highway. Investigators say this happened on several occasions dating back to April 4, 2023. They also say Tucker conspired with another former employee of the store.
Tucker was charged with the following:
- Conspiracy 3rd degree
- Theft by False Pretense under $1,500 (x3)
Both are Class A misdemeanors.
Tucker was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on $4,000 unsecured bail pending a later court date.
Tucker was also given a no contact order with Royal Farms, according to police.