FFFCU Donates $10K to SCPS Student Services

WESTOVER, Md.-Community partner, First Financial Federal Credit Union (FFFCU) recently presented Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) with a $10,000 donation to support the Student Services Department.
SCPS Student Services’ primary focus is to remove barriers to student learning and achievement through prevention and intervention strategies, and maintaining safe and nurturing school environments through school counseling, health services, psychological services, special education, alternative education, health education and other vital programs.
Alyssa Shoun, Pocomoke Branch Manager shared, “We are very proud to partner with SCPS and support their work to empower students to reach their greatest potential. Education and community are the heart of First Financial Federal Credit Union, and we are excited for the opportunities our new partnership will bring.”