DELMARVA - While much of Delmarva isn't expecting any major snow this weekend, significant concerns remain as a winter storm could bring gusty winds and extreme cold to the peninsula.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties. A winter storm warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday for Accomack County.
WBOC's meteorologists say Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County Virginia are most likely to see accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday. Those chances increase the farther south you travel. Elsewhere, the Midshore and Delaware can expect only a dusting.
Meteorologist John Conway says the biggest threats of the storm will be the winds and temperatures. Inland communities could see gusts up to 40 mph while the winds could pick up to 50 mph on the coast. Even where snow accumulations are low, this could lead to significantly reduced visibility and create blizzard conditions, according to John.
Overnight lows are expected to fall into the low teens into Sunday, and the harsh winds could make it feel like -10 at times.
As of Sunday morning, we are expecting snow to develop midday mostly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, continuing into early Sunday afternoon. Areas of Southern Delmarva are expected to see 2 to 6 inches of snow.
