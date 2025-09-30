Fifth Annual Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K to Support Agricultural Education

LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation will host its fifth annual Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes.
The family-friendly event raises money to support the foundation’s mission of building awareness about Delaware’s agricultural industry and the importance of fresh, local food.
“Agriculture touches every part of our lives, and this event is a fun, meaningful way to connect our community with the farms that feed us,” said Bill Powers, chair of the DEFB Foundation. “By supporting ag literacy, we’re investing in the future of ag by ensuring that the next generation understands and values the importance of local farming.”
The off-road 5K begins and ends at Hopkins Farm Creamery, a fourth-generation farm at 18186 Dairy Farm Road. Runners and walkers will pass hay bales, barns, pastures, a covered bridge and a pond along the scenic course.
This year’s race coincides with the Hopkins Farm Fall Festival, held every weekend in October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants are invited to stay after the race to enjoy breakfast, apple cider and other seasonal activities.
Registration costs $30 per person through Oct. 10 and increases to $35 beginning Oct. 11. Check-in opens at 8 a.m. on race day, followed by the 9 a.m. start.
Those interested in registering can sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/DE/Lewes/LaceUpforAg5KRunWalk.