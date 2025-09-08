SALISBURY, Md. -- Carroll Street in Salisbury should officially return to its previous design this week, albeit with a slightly delayed timeline.
The project to restore four lanes of traffic and reduce bike lane width began last month, when crews resurfaced the entire roadway.
The work reverses a 2022 redesign that installed extra-wide bike lanes. Permanent re-striping was scheduled for Monday, but according to one city official, a contractor equipment issue delayed work. The project is expected to resume on Thursday.
Once the project wraps up, drivers will see four well-defined lanes of traffic on the busy corridor for the first time in three years.
"It makes much more sense that way," said Nancy Waage, who supports the change. "I'm not against biking, but, you have more cars here than bikes."
Critics of the project, however, say the redesign represents a step backward.
"It's a negative, it feels like a major step back," said Aurelio Giannitti, who believes the 2022 changes didn't go far enough.
"I was a fan of the dream of what Carroll Street was supposed to be," said Giannitti. "I think unfortunately it kind of ended up in this limbo situation where it was cars and then this gray zone and then bikes and then people didn't really know how to use it."
City officials said the re-striping should only take a day or two and will not require a road closure. Workers will be on site to direct traffic.