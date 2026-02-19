Rehoboth Beach Fire

(Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday evening fire at the Creekwood Condominiums in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were called to the Creekwood community on Feb. 18 just before 8:15 p.m. on reports of a structure fire off Coastal Highway.

Upon arrival, first responders found flames stretching up the exterior of a 2-story condo building. Firefighters were luckily able to extinguish the fire quickly. Delmarva Power was also on the scene to disconnect power to several meters that appeared to be the center of the fire, according to first responders.

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says there were no injuries reported and that the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. 

