WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Stockton volunteer firefighters say they responded to a commercial chicken house fire at the 4700 block of Stockton Road.
According to the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company, the fire occurred on Apr. 9 around 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief 250 reportedly requested four additional tankers, two brush trucks, and a second alarm be struck due to the remote location and lack of water supply in the area.
Officials say there were concerns with exposure to other chicken houses and propane tanks, but an aggressive attack and early establishment of water supply helped make the fire "run smoothly".
No chickens were harmed throughout this incident, according to the fire officials. The incident is being investigated by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.