CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning fire that left a Cambridge home a pile of rubble.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a one-story home located at 4495 Drawbridge Road.
The Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze, which took approximately half an hour to get under control.
The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started inside the home but its cause remains under investigation.