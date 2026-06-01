MILLVILLE, DE– Fire officials say a massive fire destroyed a home in the Lord Baltimore Landing community Saturday.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company and assisting agencies responded to multiple calls for a house fire in the 32600 block of Lathbury Court around 2:55 p.m. on May 30.
Firefighters say flames originating at the back of the home extended throughout the structure. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the fire and stabilize the scene, according to fire officials.
One firefighter was reportedly treated for injuries and released from a local hospital.
Officials say the homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire, with a neighbor watching their dog reported safe.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause.