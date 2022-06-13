ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
It took the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company approximately an hour to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.