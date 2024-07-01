GREENSBORO, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a car fire at a Caroline County property just days after a vacant mobile home was set ablaze at the same property.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called to Kibler Road on Friday, June 28th, on reports of a car fire just before midnight. According to investigators, the fire started in the passenger compartment of a 2011 Kia Rio. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the car was inoperable awaiting repairs and had been parked at the location for an extended period.
On June 26th, the Fire Marshal launched an investigation into an abandoned mobile home that had been set on fire at the same address. Total monetary loss of both vehicles is estimated at $5,000. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609