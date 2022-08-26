FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 75-year-old man in Federalsburg suffered burns after using gasoline to burn debris in a fire pit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
It happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home at 5215 Twelve Oaks Drive. Investigators said when the victim poured gasoline into the fire pit, it caused the fire to flash.
Deputy state fire marshal's said that as a result of the victim's actions, he sustained non-life-threatening burns and has to be transported to Bayview Burn Center by Maryland State Police aviation.