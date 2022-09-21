WYE MILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Talbot County.
The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a one-story home located at 28796 Dolvin Circle in Wye Mills. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it took the Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and assisting companies nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $230,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire started in the garage but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with iformation regarding this fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.