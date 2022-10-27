SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery.
The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land on Boyce Rd. in Seaford. It will begin as as a ten-bed transitional residential treatment program that will provide support services to the children of the women enrolled in the program as well.
The program will offer animal-assisted therapy from an array of farm animals, therapeutic culinary arts, and a wholistic approach to recovery.
"Pregnant women are disproportionately underserved," says Impact Life CEO Domenica Personti. "There's not a lot of treatment resources for them in the state of Delaware, especially pregnant women who are on MAT medications. It's hard to find them long term treatment programs. It's hard to find them short term treatment programs. There are a lot of programs that are a little hesitant to treat pregnant women, and let alone pregnant women and their children. So for us, the whole point of Impact is to find the gaps and fill them."
Personti and her team hope to welcome women and children into The Sanctuary for treatment within the next four to six weeks.