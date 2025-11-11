LEWES, Del. - Delaware Master Naturalists have begun the first phase of invasive plant removal as an early step in preparing the Fourth Street Preserve for native tree and habitat restoration.
According to the Fourth Street Preserve Restoration Fund, the Master Naturalist Program focused specifically on the removal of English ivy, an aggressive non-native species that impacts native trees and other plants throughout the Preserve.
Removing the invasive species allows sunlight, nutrients, and space for native plants to grow and reestablish themselves, aiding in the restoration of the Preserve’s ecological balance and resiliency.
Members of the Fourth Street Preserve Task Force also met at the Preserve over the weekend to mark and outline routes for a future walking path. Volunteers say the trail will provide visitors the opportunity to enjoy the Fourth Street Preserve’s natural features while also protecting sensitive areas.
“These actions may seem small, but they represent major progress toward the Preserve’s long-term vision—a thriving, accessible urban forest right in the heart of Lewes,” said Rodney Robinson, Fourth Street Preserve Task Force Chair. “We’re grateful for the Master Naturalists’ expertise and dedication, and for the community’s ongoing support as this important work continues.”
The 29-acre site, recently purchased by the City of Lewes in an $8 million fundraising campaign to avoid development of the forest, is slated to see further restoration efforts including new trails, native plantings, signage, and ditch crossings.
More information on the Fourth Street Preserve and the restoration efforts can be found here.