ELLENDALE, Del. - A large animal rescue operation was launched in Ellendale last night as first responders came to the aid of a downed horse.
According to a Facebook post from the Ellendale Fire Company, responders were alerted to the distressed equine just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The Ellendale Fire Company arrived to reportedly find the horse lying in a field.
The Fire Company says the help of both the Sussex and Kent County Technical Rescue Teams were requested, and crews from Ellendale and Lincoln City stations worked for hours to help the animal. A veterinarian was also reportedly on scene during the rescue.
It was after midnight before the scene was finally cleared, according to the Fire Company.
Photos posted by the Fire Company show the extent of the responders’ efforts and the large crew present, as well as the horse being lifted by rescue equipment.
The horse’s current condition has not yet been made clear.