DENTON, MD. - First responders advise residents to stay indoors or in cool environments as dangerously high temperatures approach this weekend. Doug Jones, the Emergency Management Division Chief for Caroline County Emergency Services, emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated and remaining in cool areas.
"If it's a 100-degree heat index, a half hour outside is probably too long. You're better off inside if possible," Jones stated.
Jones warned that those who must be outdoors should be vigilant for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"You're going to start with profuse sweating, then your body will actually stop sweating. That's the biggest concern. You may get dizzy or even pass out without realizing it," Jones explained. "People have actually died from heat emergencies."
As the sun beat down on Caroline County, outdoor activity was noticeably limited in towns like Ridgely and Greensboro. In Denton, resident Robert MacGilfrey hurried to finish yard work before the peak heat of the day.
"It doesn't take much doing this outside during the day. You can be out here for an hour, hour and a half, and you can be exhausted if you're not properly hydrated or taking breaks. Like right now, I'm power washing the house, but every 20 minutes I'm taking a break and getting something to drink," MacGilfrey said.
As temperatures rise across Delmarva, experts urge everyone to know their limits and take necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat.
Click here to learn about cooling centers in Caroline County.