LEWES, DE -- Lewes officials held a swearing-in ceremony for newly inaugurated Mayor Amy Marasco on Wednesday, May 21st. Marasco is the first female mayor to hold office in the city's history.
"There is no glass ceiling in Lewes," Marasco told WBOC. "As women, and also for people of color, when we break through those, we are sending that message to the next generation that you are welcome at this table as well."
Marasco ran unopposed in the Spring, after former mayor Andrew Williams decided not to run for re-election.
Marasco said she hopes to involve the community during her first three year term, and that she plans on establishing more ad-hoc committees.
"Council may not always have the best idea. It could come from the person who's being directly impacted by it," Marasco said. "It's really about writing this chapter with the entire community. It's about leading with our hearts, governing with wisdom, and having some fun as well."
Multiple community members and city leaders attended Marasco's ceremony on Thursday. One neighbor, Rick Palmer, told WBOC he is hopeful for the city's next chapter.
"There's no doubt she will be inclusive of everyone in the city. I think that's a huge plus," Palmer said. "She is also data-driven, which I think is very important, and she will bring people in."
When asked about some of her goals for her term, Marasco told WBOC some areas she hopes to focus on are improving areas of the city's code, environmental resiliency concerns, as well as food insecurity in the city.