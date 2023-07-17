DELAWARE- Five women have been chosen to be inducted into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.
The governor’s office says that The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee received more than 50 applications, and the Committee chose five of the top nominees for their contributions to Delaware.
Governor John Carney announced the 2023 inductees Monday which include:
- Patricia Dailey Lewis, the current chief executive officer of the Beau Biden Foundation. Also a practicing lawyer, she previously served as Deputy Attorney General with the Delaware Department of Justice.
- Bonnie Meszaros, a champion for economics and personal finance education in Delaware schools. She is an assistant professor of economics at the University of Delaware and associate director of the UD Center for Economics Education and Entrepreneurship.
- Paulette Sullivan Moore, is Delaware’s first African American female attorney, where much of her career focused on addressing the needs of Domestic Violence victims and survivors. She served as the New Castle County Recorder of Deeds from 1990 – 1994.
- Leslie Newman, the former CEO of Children and Families First for more than 10 years. She served as chairperson for the Delaware Community Foundation’s COVID-19 grant award committee, providing vital assistance to Delaware nonprofits during the pandemic.
- Lynn Snyder-Mackler, a celebrated physical therapist and sports medicine researcher. She was essential in making the University of Delaware’s Physical Therapy Graduate Program to the top ranked program in the country.
“These remarkable women are dedicated to our community and I’m honored to recognize their hard work,” said Governor Carney. “These honorees serve as an inspiration for all Delawareans. I’d like to thank the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and congratulate each of these incredible women on a well-deserved spot in the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.”
“Delaware is composed of amazing women and this year’s group of nominees demonstrated that. It was a challenge for the committee to select the “best of the best” for the 2023 class,” said Kay Keenan, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee. “We look forward to honoring these amazing women in the fall.”
The Hall of Fame of Delaware Women was established in 1981 and is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women. Members represent a variety of professional fields and backgrounds, including artists, athletes, community advocates, military personnel, public servants, and scientists. There is no minimum age requirement, but nominees are only eligible if they have made an important and lasting impact upon the lives of Delawareans, and if they have resided in the state for at least 10 years during their lifetime.
“It is vital that we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in our state,” said Melanie Ross Levin, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy. “We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone this year. We encourage all Delawareans to learn more about the incredible women of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and consider nominating someone in the future.”
Inductees will be recognized at the 42nd Annual Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Induction Ceremony this fall.