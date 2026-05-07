OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has announced the successful prosecution of five people affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang that authorities say stole numerous motorcycles during one of Ocean City’s largest events.
According to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the five co-defendants were sentenced after a multi-agency investigation uncovered what prosecutors called an organized interstate motorcycle theft ring operating between 2022 and 2024. Many of those thefts occurred in Ocean City during Bike Week 2024, authorities say, with the suspects specifically targeting Harley Davidson motorcycles.
WBOC has acquired court documents shedding further light on authorities’ investigation and the gang’s operation.
Prosecutors say Darius Kyre Wilson, of Dundalk, was the leader of the bike theft conspiracy and gathered the co-defendants, all part of the “Sin City Deciples” club, for the purpose of stealing motorcycles during Bike Week in September of 2024.
Investigators said members of the group then surveilled Bike Week events in Worcester County before allegedly targeting motorcycles parked at hotels, restaurants and other public areas in and around Ocean City. Court records included multiple alleged thefts from Coastal Highway hotels and businesses during the event.
“The members of this crime ring treated BikeFest attendees and motorcycle dealerships as easy targets, stealing and dismantling people’s prized possessions to fund their criminal enterprise,” Maryland Attorney General Brown said.
In total, investigators connected the group to 21 motorcycle thefts across Maryland between 2022 and 2024, of which a large portion were reportedly stolen during BikeFest. Wilson would then store stolen bikes at his Dundalk home and attempted to sell stolen parts online, removing identifying parts and registration plates to avoid detection. Other bikes were abandoned along Route 50.
The group also reportedly targeted dealerships, with prosecutors alleging that Wilson used his previous experience as a Harley Davidson employee to exploit dealership operations and vulnerabilities.
All five defendants ultimately pleaded guilty following the investigation, including Wilson. Their sentences are as follows:
-Darius Kyre “Sluggz” Wilson was sentenced to a total of 20 years of incarceration, suspending all but 10 years. He was also ordered to pay restitution and will serve 5 years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.
-Jermaine Alphonso “Banga” Holland was sentenced to 20 years of incarceration. Holland is facing further charges in Virginia and Pennsylvania for similar conduct. Prosecutors noted Holland’s long criminal history in their sentencing recommendation, saying he had “numerous chances to rehabilitate but squandered them,” according to court documents.
-Marque Lava “StaiRdy” Smith received 10 years of incarceration, suspending all but 5 years. Smith also pleaded guilty to the Illegal Possession of Ammunition. He was ordered to pay restitution and will serve 5 years of supervised probation upon his release from prison.
-Megan Alexis “Pyro” Wilson was sentenced to 5 years, suspending all but 2 years. She was ordered to pay restitution and will serve 4 years of supervised probation upon her release from prison.
-Kai Dupree “Stiff” Burrell received 5 years of incarceration, suspending all but 67 days. He was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $500 in restitution and was placed on supervised probation for 5 years.
In Wilson’s case, state prosecutors recommended a sentence of 3.5 years, the maximum sentence they could pursue due to their plea agreement with him. The state argued the sentence was appropriate due to “the specific targeting of one of our State and this Country’s most valuable natural and economic resources - Ocean City, Maryland, during one of the most populous and attended annual events, Bike Week.”
As part of their probation, prosecutors say the five will be barred from having any contact with outlaw motorcycle or “1% clubs.” They will also be prohibited from attending any future motorcycle-focused events, including BikeFest.