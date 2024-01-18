REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The FAA has announced upcoming flight restrictions over Delaware for an apparent visit from President Joe Biden to his home in Rehoboth Beach tomorrow.
According to the FAA’s website, temporary flight restrictions will be put in place tomorrow, January 19th at 6 p.m. until Monday, January 22nd at 11:15 a.m. No pilots will be permitted to operate in the area around Rehoboth Beach within the restricted air space except for approved law enforcement, Secret Service, and the Office of the President of the United States.
A full list of flight restrictions and map can be found on the FAA's website here.
Road and parking restrictions can also be expected in the area while the President is in town.
The White House Week Ahead Guidance issued earlier this week did not mention the visit to Rehoboth, but did say he has a scheduled meeting Friday during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting at the White House, after which he is expected to travel to Delaware.
This will be the first time in two months the President has visited his home in Rehoboth.