CRISFIELD, M.d. – The Crisfield Chamber of Commerce will open the “Chamber’s Members Market” located inside the Chambers’ building.
The market comes from the state approving $39,500 of grant money from the NourishMD program.
NourishMD is awarding nearly $4 million in grants to organizations across the state according to Governor Moore. The money is to expand access to fresh food in food deserts, where people have limited or no access to food.
The “Chamber’s Members Market” will offer locally sourced food for people to purchase.
The Chamber’s Executive Director Heather Ross says she is open to any ideas the public may have for eligible items.
“It doesn’t have to be fresh as in produce, it can be frozen,” Ross says. “We’re going to be having freezers and display cases so we can store that food here.”
Once the grant agreements come in, renovation work for the marketplace will begin. Ross hopes the agreements arrive towards the end of August.
The plan is for the market to be up and running early this fall.