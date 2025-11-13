MILLSBORO, Del. - Global automaker Ford has introduced a brand new customer experience at its dealership locations and has chosen Delmarva for the redesign’s introduction.
Ford’s new dealership design, called the Ford Signature 2.0, recently launched at the Boulevard Ford of Millsboro, part of the Preston Automotive Group. The brand new concept seeks to steer the car buying experience away from a sales-oriented interaction to more of a hospitality-centered one.
The concept features an open layout with natural light, digital tools, and lounge-style seating to emulate a more relaxed, hotel-like experience. Customers are also given the option to begin their car-buying journey from your phone or computer and complete it in person, or make the entire transaction digitally.
“This year, more than 20 dealerships in 10 countries will open with the new retail experience, including stores now open in Brazil and the U.S.,” Elena Ford, Chief Customer Experience Officer and great-granddaughter of Henry Ford writes. “By the end of 2026, we'll have 110 stores open from Michigan to Missouri, from Vietnam to South Africa, all ready to help our customers embark on an exciting new chapter.”
Ford was present for the ribbon cutting for the first Ford Signature 2.0 dealership here in Millsboro on Tuesday.
WBOC also spoke with Boulevard Ford General Manager JB Burnett about the dealership’s transformation.
“Really, our sales associates are just here as guides, as concierges to help you sort of through the process, and you could do it at your own journey,” Burnett said. “If you want to do most of it at home, or you want to come in the dealership and do all of it, or some version of somewhere in between, we're here to meet you where you're at."
Burnett tells WBOC the redesign cost about $12.5 million.