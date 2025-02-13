BETHANY BEACH, DE - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware has announced Bethany Beach’s former Police Chief and Captain have pleaded guilty in connection to stealing thousands in overtime funds.
Former Chief Michael Redmon, 58, and his direct subordinate Darin Cathell, 49, were both accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Bethany Beach after lying on overtime claims. Redmon falsely submitted at least 760 hours and at least $81,890 in fraudulent overtime, according to prosecutors, while Cathell submitted at least 800 hours and at least $67,970.
An investigation into the possible misuse of funds began in August 2023. In early 2024, both men were dismissed. The investigation was later turned over to federal and state law enforcement.
Prosecutors say both Redmon and Cathell pleaded guilty in relation to the thefts on February 13, 2025.
“Taking the oath to protect and serve is a sacred trust,” U.S. Attorney Shannon T. Hanson said “Those that take the oath must follow the law themselves. These officers failed to do that, thereby damaging public trust and confidence in law enforcement as a whole, including the scores of officers who do the right thing each and every day. Just as my Office will always proudly stand with the best of law enforcement, we will not hesitate to hold to account those officers who betray the badge by breaking the law.”
Both Redmon and Cathell are scheduled for sentencing on August 12, 2025. Each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years.