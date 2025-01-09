BETHANY BEACH, DE - The United States Attorney for the District of Delaware has charged former Bethany Beach Police Captain Darin Cathell with stealing over $65,000 in overtime funds.
An investigation into the possible misuse of overtime payments by Bethany Beach Police Department employees first began in August of 2023. Both Police Chief Michael Redmon and immediate subordinate Captain Cathell were dismissed in early 2024 as a result of the initial investigation, which was eventually turned over to federal and state law enforcement after indications of possible criminal activity were discovered.
Nearly a year after the dismissal, on January 3, prosecutors officially filed charges against Cathell. The Delaware District Attorney claims Cathell stole over $65,000 by claiming to work overtime that he did not.
Between 2019 and 2024, prosecutors say Cathell submitted 249 overtime shift claims totaling more than 1,075 hours and more than $90,500. Of those submitted claims, the District Attorney says Cathell did not work at least 185, or 800 hours and at least $67,970.
Prosecutors say Cathell’s falsified overtime slips were then submitted and paid via interstate wire communication.
According to court documents, prosecutors are now seeking Cathell’s forfeiture of the allegedly stolen funds should he be convicted. Any property or funds traceable to the $67,970 would be subject to the forfeiture.