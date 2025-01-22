BETHANY BEACH, DE - The United States Attorney for the District of Delaware has accused the former Chief of the Bethany Beach Police Michael Redmon of stealing more than $80,000 in overtime funds.
In January of 2024, Bethany Police Chief Redmon and immediate subordinate Captain Darin Cathell were both dismissed after being implicated in an investigation into the misuse of overtime funds. Earlier this month, Cathell was formally charged with stealing over $65,000 in an alleged wire fraud scheme by submitting false overtime slips.
On January 14, 2025, prosecutors officially filed charges against Redmon as well.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Bethany Beach was awarded federal public-safety related funds between 2019 and 2024, some of which was used to pay for police overtime. From 2019 to 2023, Redmon submitted claims of more than 1,000 hours of overtime, according to prosecutors.
The US Attorney’s Office alleges Redmon did not work at least 760 of those hours and falsely claimed at least $81,980 in overtime.
“Michael Redmon was the Chief of the Bethany Beach Police Department,” Redmon;s charging documents read. “His job was to protect the Town of Bethany Beach from crime. Instead, over the course of several years, Redmon stole more than $80,000 from the Town by claiming to work overtime that he did not, in fact, work.”
Prosecutors are seeking seizure of any property or funds related to or derived from the allegedly stolen money, and Redmon faces up to 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted, according to the charging documents.