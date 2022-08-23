DOVER, Del. - Richard Cordrey, the longest serving state senate president in Delaware history, has died. He was 88.
The Millsboro farmer was first elected to the Delaware House in 1970 and was elected state senator in 1972, where he served until 1996. Cordrey served 19 years as senate president before serving in the administration of Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.
Gov. John Carney released the following statement on Tuesday morning:
“I was sad this week to learn of the passing of Senator Richard Cordrey – a one-of-a-kind leader in the Delaware General Assembly. Senator Cordrey is the longest serving Senate President Pro Temp in Delaware history, serving for 19 years. He was the ultimate southern Delaware gentleman who was well liked and respected by Delawareans across our state. He brought a certain grace to his work as a leader in the State Senate and as Finance Secretary for Governor Minner. His influence on Delaware’s economy – especially his efforts on financial stability – will have a lasting impact on our state. Senator Cordrey also used his experience as a Sussex County farmer to support Delaware agriculture and to bring a conservative approach to fiscal matters. The State of Delaware is in a stronger place because of his service. Senator Cordrey will be sorely missed.”